Matches have been announced for next week’s episode of AEW Collision.

During the taped show this week on June 22, a challenge was issued for next week’s show, and an Owen Hart Foundation Tournament match was announced.

Scheduled for the June 29 episode of AEW Collision on TNT is Deonna Purrazzo vs. Hikaru Shida in opening round action in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Additionally, Serena Deeb has issued a challenge for next week’s show, noting she has lost three times recently and plans to start getting wins and showing everyone who she is next week.

