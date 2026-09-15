OZAWA did not hold back while discussing N-1 VICTORY 2026, criticizing the field and questioning whether Koga is really the returning Owadazan. The comments came in an original interview with Pro Wrestling NOAH.

OZAWA said the tournament lineup did not initially impress him.

“It does not jump out at you. Masato Tanaka should really be in it, and if there was one more spot, Ryōhei Oiwa should have been invited after winning the G1.”

He also took issue with the way NOAH had presented the competition before its start.

“I did not feel any drive from the company to make N-1 exciting. The cards had been announced, but I could not even find a standings table when I opened the website.”

OZAWA then turned his attention to his opening opponent.

“Is this wrestler called Koga really Owadazan? He looks very similar, but as the person who named Owadazan, I cannot believe he would return under a strange name like Koga.”

He said he would reserve judgment until he sees Koga in the ring.