On last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown a commercial aired hyping up Tuesday’s Hall of Fame Ceremony, which will be airing on the Peacock service and include the 2020 and 2021 classes. Featured in that commercial was legendary rockstar and reality television personality Ozzy Osbourne.

This has caused many to speculate whether Osbourne will be added to the 2021 Hall of Fame class, which already includes Eric Bischoff, Molly Holly, Kane, Rob Van Dam, and legendary actor William Shatner. WWE has yet to officially confirm whether or not Osbourne was just used for the advertisement or not.

