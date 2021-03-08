Death Triangle (Rey Fenix and PAC) are your new number one contenders for the tag team titles.

The duo won the Casino Tag Team Royale matchup on tonight’s AEW Revolution pay per view, and will be the next to challenge the Young Bucks for the AEW tag team championship. The wild bout saw an intense closing sequence between Fenix and Jurassic Express’s Jungle Boy, which ended with Fenix hitting a lariat to send Jungle Boy to the floor.

Silver & Reynolds have hit the ring and set the tone!

Order #AEWRevolution NOW on @BRLive, @FiteTV (Intl), or any major provider. The Casino Tag Team Royale is presented by @AEWGames #AEWCasino pic.twitter.com/w0XEjekl5Y — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021

