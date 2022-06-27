Tonight’s AEW & NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view featured Malakai Black, Miro, PAC, and Clark Connors competing in a fatal-four way to crown the first-ever AEW All Atlantic champion.

The match was a wild affair with lots of false finishes, but in the end it would be the BASTARD who picked up the victory and captured his first gold in AEW. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

.@ToBeMiro and @malakaiblxck with a bit of a misunderstanding in the middle of the match?! Order #ForbiddenDoor PPV right now!#AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/jmBNTB4qLv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022

.@BASTARDPAC takes out a Wild Rhino and proceeds to wipe out @malakaiblxck here at #ForbiddenDoor! Order the PPV right now! #AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/KwC1Nh9hIc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022

