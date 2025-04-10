– PAC appeared to suffer an injury during the second match of the evening on the April 9, 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite from Baltimore, Maryland. “The Bastard” attacked Swerve Strickland from behind to get the match off to an unfair start. When all was said-and-done, however, after returning from a mid-match commercial break, PAC appeared to injure his leg. He remained on the floor at ringside being checked on by an AEW ringside physician, and was only able to roll back in the ring and take one kick from Swerve, who followed up with a Swerve Stomp for the win. We will keep you posted as updates regarding PAC’s potential injury status continues to surface.

PAC got hurt, but still finished the match. A real pro 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/qKdwLGuGxH — Public Enemies Podcast (@PublicEnemiesHQ) April 10, 2025

– Will Ospreay debuted a new look of sorts during the 4/9 AEW Dynamite show this week. While taking part in a pre-match promo with his teammates Mark Briscoe, Kevin Knight and “Speedball” Mike Bailey, “The Aerial Assassin” was sporting a new hair style.

– AEW announced Jamie Hayter vs. Billie Starkz and Harley Cameron vs. Athena in a pair of Owen Hart Cup women’s tournament matches for this week’s episode of AEW Collision. The winner of the Cameron-Athena bout will advance to face Mercedes Mone in the next round of the Owen Hart Cup in a tourney tilt on the AEW Dynamite: Spring Break-Thru special themed event next week.