AEW announced earlier in the week that on tonight’s episode of Dynamite PAC would be “breaking his silence” following a 7-month absence due to the travel restrictions put in place by the COVID-19 pandemic. His last appearances saw him teaming with the Lucha Bros and forming the faction known as the Death Triangle.

PAC’s video began from his flat, with the voice of Eddie Kingston and the Dynamite commentary team playing in the background. Several incarnations of The Bastard would later surround PAC as he stared at the camera and claimed, “The problem with isolation is that you have nobody to play with.” He would go on to state that he’s gotten stronger and faster during this time, and promises that his obsession to climb to the top has only gotten stronger.

Check out the vignette below.