Tonight’s AEW ALL OUT Zero Hour pre-show featured PAC defending the All Atlantic championship against a returning Kip Sabian, a feud that has been building up as Sabian has stalked The BASTARD on his tour of defending the title overseas.

Both competitors showed off their incredible display of athleticism in the match, which was a back-and-forth contest that saw a number of close finishes. In the end, it would be PAC who picked up the victory thanks to his Black Arrow splash, and keeping his title reign alive. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Full results to AEW ALL OUT can be found here.