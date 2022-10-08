Tonight’s AEW Battle of the Belts IV special from Washington D.C. featured PAC defending his All-Atlantic championship against Trent from the Best Friends, a match that was made after the BASTARD cheated to win in his Grand Slam Rampage bout with Orange Cassidy, which didn’t sit right with Trent. PAC used a similar method to help Death Triangle retain the Trios titles on Rampage earlier tonight.

The bout was a hard-hitting contest that saw a ton of near-falls, but despite Trent’s incredible efforts it wasn’t enough to overcome PAC, who recorded yet another successful title defense after using the aforementioned hammer. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

.@trentylocks wipes out PAC on the floor! Watch #AEW Battle Of The Belts IV LIVE on @tntdrama right now! #AEWBOTB4 pic.twitter.com/MHEfjPSwXD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 8, 2022

.@trentlocks almost had it with that insane piledriver! It's #AEW Battle Of The Belts IV LIVE on @tntdrama right now! #AEWBOTB4 pic.twitter.com/MTQOvsgro1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 8, 2022

The Black Arrow intercepted by @trentylocks' knees here on #AEW Battle Of The Belts IV LIVE on @tntdrama! #AEWBOTB4 pic.twitter.com/xXrY6gJcFy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 8, 2022

#AndSTILL!!! #AEW All-Atlantic Champion @BASTARDPAC retains the title, but did the ref see the 🔨?! Tune in to #AEW Battle Of The Belts IV LIVE on @tntdrama right now! #AEWBOTB4 pic.twitter.com/Zy3847LzLY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 8, 2022

