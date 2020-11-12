The Bastard is back.

Following tonight’s main event matchup between Penta El Cero M and Rey Fenix on AEW Dynamite PAC appeared to confronted Eddie Kingston, screaming at the Mad King for making a “huge mistake.”

This is PAC’s first live appearance for AEW in 8 months due to COVID-19. Commentary would later add that he’ll be returning to in-ring action on next week’s show, where he’ll be taking on the Blade.

UPDATED LINE FOR NEXT WEEK

-Orange Cassidy versus Kip Sabian

-Young Bucks versus Top Flight

-Cody Rhodes/Darby Allin versus Brian Cage/Ricky Starks

-The Inner Circle slays Las Vegas segment

-PAC versus The Blade