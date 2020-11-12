The Bastard is back.
Following tonight’s main event matchup between Penta El Cero M and Rey Fenix on AEW Dynamite PAC appeared to confronted Eddie Kingston, screaming at the Mad King for making a “huge mistake.”
This is PAC’s first live appearance for AEW in 8 months due to COVID-19. Commentary would later add that he’ll be returning to in-ring action on next week’s show, where he’ll be taking on the Blade.
UPDATED LINE FOR NEXT WEEK
-Orange Cassidy versus Kip Sabian
-Young Bucks versus Top Flight
-Cody Rhodes/Darby Allin versus Brian Cage/Ricky Starks
-The Inner Circle slays Las Vegas segment
-PAC versus The Blade