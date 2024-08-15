PAC issues a big challenge for the AEW International (American) Championship.

The BASTARD earned an opportunity to wrestle for the title after winning a #1 contender’s matchup weeks ago, but was slotted to the back after Will Ospreay demanded a rematch with MJF, which was confirmed for All In. However, PAC refuses to sit on the sidelines for long. He cut a promo on the August 14th Dynamite declaring that whoever wins at All In he will face at All Out for the title.

The challenge has been issued from the 'Bastard' PAC! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@BASTARDPAC pic.twitter.com/qPLEJeRCoy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 15, 2024

AEW has yet to officially confirm the matchup, but if/when it does it would be the first official match announced for All Out, which takes place on September 7th from the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Another matchup that is rumored to be taking place at All Out is Adam Page and Swerve Strickland. You can read about that here.