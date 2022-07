It was announced last week that AEW superstar and new All Atlantic champion PAC would be defending his title for the first time against Shota Umino at today’s Revolution Pro event in Sheffield, England.

PAC managed to defeat Umino, marking his first successful defense since winning the belt at Forbidden Door. The match will air on this Tuesday’s edition of AEW’s weekly Youtube series, Dark.

The BASTARD will next defend his title against LJ Cleary at an upcoming OTT event.