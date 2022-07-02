AEW superstar PAC was crowned the first ever AEW All Atlantic champion at last Sunday’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view in Chicago, where he defeated Miro, Malakai Black, and NJPW’s Clark Connors in a fatal-four way.
Now the BASTARD will be making his first defense of the brand new title at Revolution Pro’s July 10th event. His opponent will be the red-hot Shota Umino, who also had an excellent showing at Forbidden Door.
Check out RevPro’s announcement on Twitter below.
BREAKING: @BASTARDPAC returns to RevPro NEXT SUNDAY in Sheffield.
He will make his first defence of the @AEW All-Atlantic Championship against @Shooter_us
Witness history & be there live: https://t.co/rpP7l4Dar1 pic.twitter.com/mhuqaCBcux
— Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) July 2, 2022