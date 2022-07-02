AEW superstar PAC was crowned the first ever AEW All Atlantic champion at last Sunday’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view in Chicago, where he defeated Miro, Malakai Black, and NJPW’s Clark Connors in a fatal-four way.

Now the BASTARD will be making his first defense of the brand new title at Revolution Pro’s July 10th event. His opponent will be the red-hot Shota Umino, who also had an excellent showing at Forbidden Door.

Check out RevPro’s announcement on Twitter below.