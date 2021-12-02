AEW announced on this evening’s edition of Dynamite from Atlanta that Rey Fenix will not be able to compete on this Friday’s episode of Rampage due to travel issues, where he and his brother Penta El Zero M were set to defend the AEW tag team championship against FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood).

Replacing Fenix will be the Lucha Bros friend and fellow Death Triangle member PAC, who sported an eye-patch on tonight’s show after Malakai Black hit him with the mist last week.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR FRIDAY’S RAMPAGE:

-Sammy Guevara versus Tony Nese for the TNT championship

-Penta El Zero M/PAC versus FTR in a 2-out-of-3 falls matchup for the AEW tag team championship