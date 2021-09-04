It was announced on Wednesday by AEW President Tony Khan that the highly anticipated Andrade El Idolo and PAC matchup would no longer be taking place at Sunday’s ALL OUT pay per view due to travel issues on PAC’s end. El Idolo would take to Twitter to air his complaints, even stating that PAC should be fined (in storyline) just like professional fighters are when they fail to make weight. However, the bout now has a new date.

PAC vs. Andrade will now take place on next Friday’s episode of Rampage on TNT. The promotion announced the matchup on this evening’s Rampage, which was headlined by Darby Allin defeating Daniel Garcia with his ALL OUT opponent CM Punk on commentary.