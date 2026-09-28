The Cook County Medical Examiner has provided an update on the death of AEW star PAC, real name Benjamin Satterley.

According to TMZ, an autopsy was performed on Satterley on Monday. However, his official cause and manner of death remain pending additional testing, which could take several weeks to complete.

The update comes after additional details emerged regarding the circumstances surrounding Satterley’s death on Sunday.

PAC was reportedly found unresponsive inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a CAVA restaurant in Des Plaines, Illinois, at approximately 4 p.m. local time.

Dispatch audio cited in the report indicated that first responders were called regarding a person unresponsive inside a vehicle, with those at the scene initially unable to determine whether he was breathing.

A witness said customers spotted Satterley inside the vehicle and called 911. Some reportedly went inside the restaurant looking for medical equipment while waiting for paramedics to arrive.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office lists Satterley as having been pronounced dead at 4:08 p.m. Sunday.

Satterley was just 40 years old.

His death came less than 24 hours after he competed at AEW All Out in the Chicago area on Saturday night. Wrestling as PAC, Satterley challenged Andrade El Idolo for the AEW National Championship before later appearing during the show’s main event.

AEW announced Satterley’s death on Sunday, prompting an outpouring of tributes from wrestlers, promotions and others throughout the professional wrestling industry.

As of Monday afternoon, no official cause of death has been determined. The medical examiner’s additional testing remains pending.