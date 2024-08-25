PAC, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli are your new AEW Trios Champions.

The unlike alliance won a qualifier on the August 24th AEW Collision to earn a spot in the London Ladder match at today’s All In pay-per-view, then retrieved the titles in today’s ladder match, one that also featured The House of Black, the Bang Bang Gang, and the former champions, The Patriarchy.

This marks Claudio and Wheeler’s first AEW gold (both previously won ROH titles) and PAC’s second reign as Trios Champion.

