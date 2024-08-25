PAC, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli are your new AEW Trios Champions.
The unlike alliance won a qualifier on the August 24th AEW Collision to earn a spot in the London Ladder match at today’s All In pay-per-view, then retrieved the titles in today’s ladder match, one that also featured The House of Black, the Bang Bang Gang, and the former champions, The Patriarchy.
From the wild card team to now NEW #AEW World Trio's Champions! Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta & PAC!
Order #AEWAllInLondon on PPV right now!
https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@ClaudioCSRO | @BASTARDPAC | @WheelerYuta pic.twitter.com/Chv0tiTinC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2024
#AndNEW!
Your NEW #AEW World Trios Champions are @BastardPAC and #BCC's @ClaudioCSRO, @WheelerYuta!#AEWAllInLondon pic.twitter.com/P13WT0z91v
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2024
This marks Claudio and Wheeler’s first AEW gold (both previously won ROH titles) and PAC’s second reign as Trios Champion.
Follow along with our full AEW All In coverage here.