AEW has added another match to Wednesday night’s special tribute edition of Dynamite honoring the late PAC.

Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that AEW World Champion Will Ospreay will go one-on-one with Ricochet on the September 30 episode from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Both men have extensive history with PAC, and Khan noted that connection while announcing the match.

“A Tribute to PAC at 8/7c, TOMORROW Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite,” Khan wrote via X. “[Scheduled is] AEW World Champion Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet. Iconic rivals of late, great legend PAC will fight 1-on-1 in honor of our fallen friend on Wednesday Night Dynamite’s PAC Tribute tomorrow!

“This one’s for Ben.”

Ricochet’s history with PAC dates back well over a decade. The two had a trilogy of matches over the Open the Brave Gate Championship while competing for Dragon Gate in 2011.

Wednesday’s Dynamite will be dedicated to PAC, real name Benjamin Satterley, following his sudden passing on Sunday at the age of 40.

Also advertised for the show is a tag team match featuring TBS Champion Persephone and Pittsburgh native Britt Baker against Thunder Rosa and Hyan.

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