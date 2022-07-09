The first-ever AEW All-Atlantic Title defense is set to air on AEW Dark next Tuesday and on the Fyter Fest Night One edition of AEW Dynamite the following night.

As noted before, inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC is scheduled to defend his title against Shota Umino at RevPro’s live event in Sheffield, England this coming Sunday.

In an update, AEW President Tony Khan has announced that the full Umino vs. PAC match will air on Tuesday’s AEW Dark episode, while highlights will air the following night on Dynamite.

“In Sheffield @RevProUK, the @AEW All-Atlantic Title will be at stake: @BASTARDPAC vs @Shooter_US! We’ll have the full match on #AEWDark Tuesday + highlights on #AEWDynamite Wednesday! I expect a great title fight!,” Khan wrote.

PAC became the first-ever AEW All-Atlantic Champion by winning a Fatal 4 Way at the recent AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, defeating Miro, Malakai Black and NJPW’s Clark Connors, who he made submit for the win. Umino also worked Forbidden Door, teaming with Eddie Kingston and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta for a six-man loss to Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara and Minoru Suzuki.

PAC is then scheduled to make his second title defense on Friday, July 22 at OTT’s Poetry Slam event in Dublin, Ireland. He will face LJ Cleary that night.

Khan noted in a recent interview that PAC will be defending the title internationally, calling it a “traveling championship.”

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below are the related tweets:

In Sheffield @RevProUK, the@AEW All-Atlantic Title will be at stake:@BASTARDPAC vs @Shooter_US! We’ll have the full match on #AEWDark Tuesday + highlights on #AEWDynamite Wednesday! I expect a great title fight! See you on TNT for #AEWRampage

TONIGHT @ 10pm ET/9pm CT/10pm PT! pic.twitter.com/daHoYdXN1D — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 9, 2022

BREAKING: @BASTARDPAC returns to RevPro NEXT SUNDAY in Sheffield. He will make his first defence of the @AEW All-Atlantic Championship against @Shooter_us Witness history & be there live: https://t.co/rpP7l4Dar1 pic.twitter.com/mhuqaCBcux — Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) July 2, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.