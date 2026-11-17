Nearly two months after the passing of former AEW star PAC, his wife, Natalie Satterley, has shared an emotional message reflecting on life without her husband.

PAC, who passed away on September 27, 2026, at the age of 40, married Natalie in 2015. The couple largely kept their relationship out of the public eye throughout his wrestling career.

In a lengthy Instagram post accompanied by several personal photographs, Natalie opened up about the difficulty of adjusting to everyday life following his death, particularly with the Christmas season approaching.

“Somehow it’s been ten weeks since I dropped you off at the airport and felt your embrace for the final time. Fifty days ago we had our last conversation… how is that possible?! It is still so difficult to wrap my head around the fact that you’re gone.

“Everyday events have been a brutal reminder. You absolutely adored Christmas; so it’s been hard to see all of the decorations going up in the shops, the ads on TV, and hearing people talk about everything they’re looking forward to over the festive period. Contemplating a Christmas without you feels so heavy and sad, scary even.”

She continued by recalling the little things that would normally prompt her to reach out to her husband, only to be reminded that he is no longer there.

“There have been so many reasons to pick up my phone to message you; seeing Peter Beardsley in the M&S food hall, unexpectedly hearing a Dennis Brown song whilst watching Chungking Express and getting excited, finding the perfect toad decoration for our animal themed tree… until it hits me and I crumble.

“There are days where I feel semi competent, and I’ve found purpose and meaning working away in our garden that we created together and cherished. Other days I achieve nothing and am paralysed with anguish at the prospect of a life without you. We had so much more to see, to do and to enjoy together. You had so much more life to live, and goals that you hoped to achieve. I can’t believe how much effort we put into creating our forever home over the last couple of years, only for you to never get to enjoy and experience it.”

Natalie also expressed her gratitude for the love and support she has received from family, friends, colleagues and wrestling fans in the weeks since PAC’s passing.

“One of the truest testaments to your legacy is reflected in the kindness, care and support we have received from the people that loved you; from family and friends, work colleagues, and your many many fans. They’ve all helped to keep us going. If you’re reading this and you’re one of those people then thank you.”

She concluded her tribute with a final message to her late husband.

“You are so loved and missed darling, thinking of you always.”