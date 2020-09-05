Former WWE women’s champion Paige spoke about the new restriction policy WWE has enforced on talent regarding third party agreements, and tells her fans that all future Twitch streams will now be under her real name Saraya, as she had to remove all WWE affiliations. She also adds that she will not be leaving Twitch, calling herself the queen of the gaming platform.

Everything is going to change to ‘Saraya,’ my real name, but we are not getting rid of our Twitch, you guys. We are here to stay. We are here to stay you guys, we are not going anywhere. Twitch is our house. I am the queen of Twitch. There is no chance in hell we are getting rid of my stream. Leave Twitch? Na!

You can check out her full stream here. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)