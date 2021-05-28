Paige has been banned on Twitch.

The former WWE Divas Champion reportedly streamed a watch along of the “Dumb & Dumber” movie but the stream was cut off in the middle of the film, due to a copyright strike.

Paige’s channel currently shows this message: “Sorry. Unless you’ve got a time machine, that content is unavailable.”

Paige has not commented on the ban as of this writing.

Paige apparently received a DMCA notice for streaming the movie because it not on the list of eligible films for Prime Watch Parties. Amazon owns Twitch and streamers are allowed to host watch parties for some movies that are on the platform, but the Jim Carrey classic is not one of the approved films.

Twitch suspensions can last up to 30 days and since this is Paige’s first strike, she should be back online in a few weeks.

For those wondering, she was likely DMCA'd by a rights holder for watching Dumb & Dumber on stream. Dumb & Dumber is not a movie eligible for Prime Watch Parties on Twitch. The blue "Watch Now" button indicates what you can stream on Twitch with no issues. pic.twitter.com/E3UrbnSoar — AnEternalEnigma (@AnEternalEnigma) May 28, 2021

(H/T to WrestlingInc)

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.