A shocking WrestleMania return led to gold, and a heartfelt homecoming moment.

Paige made her long-awaited return to WWE at WrestleMania 42, stepping in as a late replacement for Nikki Bella in the Women’s Tag Team Championship match. Teaming with Brie Bella, Paige didn’t just make an appearance, she helped secure the victory, as the duo captured the Women’s Tag Team Titles on the grand stage.

It marked a full-circle moment for Paige, who had not wrestled in WWE since 2017 due to a career-threatening neck injury that forced her into retirement, before she ultimately left WWE and returned to the ring in AEW.

Now, she’s back where it all started.

Speaking during the WrestleMania 42 post-show (see video below), Paige didn’t hide her emotions about the moment.

“It’s good to be home. About time,” she said. “The feeling was bonkers. To be in the ring with these two, I’m Pale Bella. It’s not 2016 unless I’m home.”

That says it all.

When asked if a WWE return had always been part of her plan, Paige made it crystal clear that her roots never left.

“100%. WWE is my home,” she said. “I was raised here. I’m a WWE girl forever.”