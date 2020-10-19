Paige is currently celebrating two years of sobriety.

The former WWE Divas Champion took to Instagram today to mark the milestone, adding that her brother Roy has six weeks of sobriety. Paige included before & after photos of she and her brother in the post.

“I’ve posted something like that before. But so proud of my progress! 2 years of soberness. Mumma feeling goooooddd. Swipe and you’ll see my big bro @roybevis_knight_ he is 6 weeks in of being sober and I’m SO proud!!! He aged backwards in just under 2 months. Please throw some support in the comments, he deserves it [happy emoji] Can’t wait for him to come visit me and ronnie for his 40th in February [emoji] [clap emoji] [heart emoji],” she wrote.

Paige suffered a career-ending neck injury in December 2017 at a WWE live event and then retired in April 2019. She remains a member of the WWE roster.

You can see Paige’s full Instagram post below:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.