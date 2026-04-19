Paige broke her silence on social media after shocking the WWE Universe on Saturday night at “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

As noted, Paige returned to fill-in for Nikki Bella alongside Brie Bella, where the two would go on to capture the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships.

After the match, Paige, formerly known as Saraya in AEW, surfaced via social media to comment on her big return.

“I’m backkkk… did you miss me,” she wrote via X. “Another debut. Another championship baby.”

The post included a photo of a special moment that took place off-camera behind-the-scenes at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

As seen below, the post is accompanied by a photo that shows a group of women’s legends from the previous generation in WWE, with Paige, AJ Lee and The Bella Twins posing together.

The four threw up the Four Horsemen sign, or Four Horsewomen sign, a gesture commonly used for the legendary factions led by Ric Flair (men) and Charlotte Flair (women).

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.