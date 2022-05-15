On Friday, WWE sent out a question on Twitter about who should challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey next.

Paige replied to the tweet and hinted that she would like to be Rousey’s manager as she tweeted, “Manager maybe?”

Paige had been hinting at getting back in the ring earlier this year, but it’s unknown whether that will ever happen. Paige’s WWE contract ends in June.

Rousey became the WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion last Sunday at WrestleMania Backlash when she defeated Charlotte Flair.