Paige isn’t afraid to speak her mind when it comes to television time in WWE.

The former WWE Divas Champion, who made her return to the company at WrestleMania 42 after eight years away, recently addressed the issue of television time being cut during her ongoing storyline with The Bella Twins.

Paige initially enjoyed a successful comeback, capturing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships alongside Brie Bella at WrestleMania 42. The duo eventually lost the titles at SummerSlam, setting the stage for The Bellas to turn against Paige and ignite a rivalry with Nikki Bella.

With portions of their feud reportedly being shortened, Paige took to social media to make it clear that while she’s appreciative of the opportunity to compete again, that gratitude won’t prevent her from speaking up.

“I do appreciate every single second that I get to be on TV and in that ring,” she stated. “The fact that I managed to return after eight years, I am so grateful for that. But that doesn’t mean I won’t put my foot down when it comes to TV time.”

Paige also emphasized that her concerns extend beyond her own television appearances, pointing to the hard work being put in by the women throughout the WWE roster.

“The more, the merrier with them on TV,” she continued. “They work their ass off. The men work their ass off too, but you know how it is.”

As for whether her willingness to challenge decisions could create friction behind the scenes, Paige acknowledged that she’s well aware of her reputation for being outspoken.

“I am vocal, and this time around I’m always gonna be that person. I think WWE knows that already. And I feel like they love me for it. At the same time, it might be a pain in the ass to deal with me sometimes!”

Paige most recently competed on the November 4 episode of WWE NXT, where she challenged Kelani Jordan for the NXT Women’s Championship in an unsuccessful effort.