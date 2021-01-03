Paige mentioned on Twitter that she is planning to get local police involved due to a situation where someone allegedly was offering to give away the address of her boyfriend, Ronnie Radke.
She tweeted out a screenshot from a direct message conversation:
You realize how disgusting this is? You literally tried to get money for our address!! You’re a terrible person. The cops are involved. A report was put in your name. Numerous people came forward about you w/ DMs. You changed your Twitter name after being called out. https://t.co/2YX7Q9B23L pic.twitter.com/CZllJ98hw6
A user under the name @ashhpotato then came out by stating she had a bad experience with Radke and was later sent a threatening message from the former WWE Divas Champion.
@ashhpotato’s tweet did include a message that was allegedly sent by Paige:
I also wanna add, I didn’t mean for this to get traction or anything. Was mainly just trying to share with my music friends who sometimes have to be around him, but thank you guys for being super kind & letting me know I’m not crazy here😅💖
