Paige mentioned on Twitter that she is planning to get local police involved due to a situation where someone allegedly was offering to give away the address of her boyfriend, Ronnie Radke.

She tweeted out a screenshot from a direct message conversation:

You realize how disgusting this is? You literally tried to get money for our address!! You’re a terrible person. The cops are involved. A report was put in your name. Numerous people came forward about you w/ DMs. You changed your Twitter name after being called out. https://t.co/2YX7Q9B23L pic.twitter.com/CZllJ98hw6 — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) January 2, 2021

A user under the name @ashhpotato then came out by stating she had a bad experience with Radke and was later sent a threatening message from the former WWE Divas Champion.

@ashhpotato’s tweet did include a message that was allegedly sent by Paige: