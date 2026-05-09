Paige may have made it through this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown with championship gold still in her possession, but she didn’t leave the show unscathed.

Following Friday night’s broadcast, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion surfaced on social media to reveal that she suffered a nasty scalp injury during the show that ultimately required stitches.

Paige shared a photo of the wound and jokingly blamed fellow WWE Superstar Lina Fanene, better known to fans as Nia Jax, for the damage.

“So Nia Jax said ‘welcome back b**ch!’”

While Paige didn’t specify the exact moment the injury happened during SmackDown, the cut appeared serious enough that medical attention was needed immediately after the show wrapped up.

The incident comes as Paige continues settling back into WWE television following her recent return to the company.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 5/8/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.