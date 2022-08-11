Former WWE star Paige (Saraya-Jade Bevis) recently appeared on The Sessions with Renee Paquette and gave an update on her in-ring future.

Paige announced back in June that she would be leaving WWE once her contract expired in July. She indicated then that she planned to one day wrestle again after being out of action since December 2017 following what was described as a career-ending neck injury. In this new interview, Paige told Paquette that she feels fantastic physically, and that if she were to return to in-ring action it would be for a “really big moment.”

“I feel fantastic, I really do feel fantastic,” she said. “I still have the mental block of like, ‘Oh my God, if I was to get in the ring, what if?’ If I was to have to be in the ring, it would be for a really big moment, to wrestle. I’ll do promos here and there, for big companies, but to actually wrestle, it would have to be a really big moment. I would love to face Sasha [Banks] again, for real. Because, like, it ended the way it did.”

Paquette brought up how wrestling is still something that excited Paige, and the former WWE Divas Champion joked that she’ll have as many retirement matches as WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

“Always, dude. Always. I’m like Ric Flair. I’m gonna have a ton of retirement matches,” Paige said. “Ric Flair, I’m going to be your age and be like, ‘My last one guys, I promise.'”

Paquette commented how it would be such a cool moment if Paige were to wrestle again.

“I think so too. I think it’d be really special. We’ll see, though,” Paige responded.

