A major last-minute shakeup at WrestleMania 42 led to a surprise return that few saw coming.

The scheduled Fatal 4-Way for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships took an unexpected turn before the opening bell, as Nikki Bella was pulled from the match due to not being medically cleared.

What followed was a shocking substitution that brought back a familiar face to the WWE Universe.

The bout was set to feature Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair, Bayley & Lyra Valkyria, the reigning champions Nia Jax & Lash Legend, and The Bella Twins. Entrances began as planned, with Bliss sporting a dark, gothic look complete with massive wings, followed by Flair with an even more elaborate, colorful winged entrance. Bayley and Valkyria then made their way out in matching gear, keeping a unified presentation.

The champions were next. Jax and Legend emerged in all-white attire with masks, paying tribute to WWE Hall of Fame inductees Demolition, who were shown seated at ringside.

Then came the moment that changed everything.

The Bella Twins’ music hit to a strong reaction, but it quickly became clear something wasn’t right. Nikki Bella walked out using a crutch and took a microphone as the music faded. She informed the crowd that despite her efforts, she was not medically cleared to compete and didn’t want to jeopardize Brie’s WrestleMania moment.

That’s when things got interesting.

Rather than forfeit, Nikki revealed she had called in a replacement—someone very familiar. Moments later, Paige’s theme hit, sending the crowd into a frenzy. The former Divas Champion, who had been competing outside WWE as Saraya, made her return under her original WWE name.

Big pop.

Paige made her way to the ring alongside Brie Bella and Nikki, soaking in the reaction as the surprise substitution became official. With all four teams now accounted for, the match got underway with Brie Bella and Lash Legend kicking things off.

By the end of the match, a second shock hit the packed house inside Allegiant Stadium, as Brie Bella and Paige picked up the victory to become the new WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions.

A WrestleMania moment no one had on their bingo card.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.