Paige is officially a member of the WWE SmackDown roster.

Since returning to WWE at WrestleMania 42, Paige had been listed as a free agent despite spending the past several months primarily competing on the blue brand. WWE has now updated her official roster page to list her as a SmackDown Superstar.

Paige made her surprise WWE return at WrestleMania 42, replacing Nikki Bella and teaming with Brie Bella in a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match. Paige and Brie went on to capture the titles before the Bella Twins eventually turned on Paige at SummerSlam.

Although Paige remained classified as a free agent following her return, her appearances had increasingly centered around SmackDown.

The former Divas Champion has not competed on Monday Night Raw since June 22, when she and Brie successfully defended the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Paige has also not appeared on Raw since dropping the titles.

With WWE’s latest roster update, Paige is now officially part of the SmackDown brand.