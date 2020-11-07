During her appearance on GAW TV, Paige spoke on the physical abuse she received from Alberto Del Rio. Here’s what she had to say:

I’ve never spoken about it before, whether podcasts or interviews, I always stayed away. But now it’s completely out there. I’m like, ‘why am I shying away from this? Why am I not brave enough to talk about it?’ In the beginning, you’re fighting back with this person. But in the end, it becomes a cycle. Eventually, something is happening to you every day.

You could be trapped in a room for 6-7 hours, getting your ass beat every couple of minutes. And he’s doing all these crazy things to you. He needs whatever is happening to him. Karma is a real thing.

I wanted to stay away from the Internet victim blame. Even if I don’t say anything, they’d be like, ‘It’s partly your fault and ABC reasons why [you’re going through stuff]. Or I would be told all this stuff never happened, it was all your imagination. Now it’s all out there. And you put out what you receive. And right now, he’s receiving it.