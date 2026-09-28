Paige pushed back after a fan claimed she has worn the same ring gear since her WWE return at WrestleMania 42. The SmackDown star questioned why women in wrestling are expected to change their look every week, and she brought photos to the argument.

The exchange began with a post criticizing Paige’s gear and saying her entrance had aired during a commercial break. Paige quoted that post on X on Saturday, September 26, and answered the criticism directly.

“Bobby please.. lol here’s some pics of all my gears since I’ve been back.. but also, what is this obsession with telling the girls they have to change their gear every single week?..”

The fan’s post also mentioned Nikki Bella, who has been feuding with Paige on SmackDown. The two wrestled on the September 11 episode in Mexico City, and Bella later discussed why their match was brief.

Paige’s response addressed the gear criticism rather than making a new claim about her rivalry with Bella. Her post showed the different outfits she has worn since returning to WWE.

Source: Paige on X.