Paige is looking back on her time in AEW and explaining why WWE has always felt like home.

Speaking on The Nikki & Brie Show at Fanatics Fest (see video below), Paige reflected on her three-year run with AEW, admitting she enjoyed her time with the promotion but never felt fully invested. She said that lack of passion showed in her work and reinforced that WWE was where she always wanted to be.

“Well, I did go to AEW, and I did have a great time there, but my heart wasn’t in it.”

Paige went on to explain that she believes fans could see the difference in her performances during her AEW run.

“I feel like you could see that in my performance when I was in the ring and in my character. It was just like, ‘I’m a WWE girl, man.’ I love WWE.”

Despite feeling that way, Paige made it clear she has no ill will toward AEW or company president Tony Khan, thanking both for the opportunities she received during her time there.

“So, yeah, I went there for a couple of years, and then we went our separate ways. It ended really, really great, and I have nothing but love when it comes to AEW and Tony [Khan] and stuff like that.”

She added that WWE has always been where she envisioned herself, noting that she has been with the company since she was 18 years old and sacrificed a great deal during her career there.

“But when it comes to WWE, that’s just where I’ve wanted to be forever. I’ve been there since I was 18 years old. I gave my neck for this company, you know? I grew up here.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Paige discussed her conversation with Paul “Triple H” Levesque before returning at WrestleMania to replace an injured Nikki Bella in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match.

Paige debuted in AEW at Grand Slam in 2022 and remained with the promotion until 2025 before returning to WWE. Most recently, she and Brie Bella lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships to Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid at the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show on July 18 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY.