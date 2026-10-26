Paige had a frustrating experience trying to leave Scotland after a series of travel issues left her stranded in the country.

The WWE Superstar took to social media to detail the ordeal, which began when she arrived at the airport early for her scheduled flight, only to discover that her seat had been given to another passenger.

According to Paige, the airline informed her that it needed to accommodate passengers from a previously delayed flight, leaving her without a seat.

“Scotland I love you but why won’t you let me leave??? Got up early to catch my flight, got there, they GAVE MY TICKET AWAY. They said they had to accommodate passengers on a previously delayed flight???? Never heard of that before. So I had zero seat.”

Things only got worse from there, as severe weather resulted in widespread flight cancellations, including the flight she had originally planned to take.

“Then the flight ultimately doesn’t leave. Scottish storm is going the f**k off. So most flights were cancelled.”

With air travel no longer an option, Paige attempted to make alternative arrangements by taking a seven-hour train ride to London, where she hoped to catch another flight. However, that plan also fell apart when train services were canceled.

“Tried to go get a 7 hour train to London to try and catch a flight from there. Trains are cancelled..”

After exhausting her options, Paige revealed that she would have to remain in Scotland for another night and try again the following day.

“So now I gotta try and leave tomorrow. I’ll let ya know how it goes.”