Paige revealed during a recent Twitch stream that her WWE deal is up next June.

She shared the news when she was asked about Twitch being worked into her WWE deal.

“My contract is up in June of next year. Who knows if they would want to give me a new contract? Who’s to say they would want to? If they did, I’d love to have Twitch as a part of the contract,” she said (transcript courtesy of Fightful Select).

It should be noted that Paige’s multi-year deal was announced on WWE Backstage in 2019 and at the time, it was reported that it was a four-year agreement that ran through 2023.

Paige had to retire due to her suffering spinal stenosis a few years ago.