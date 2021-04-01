The latest guest on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast was former WWE superstar Paige, where the 28-year old Brit discussed a variety of different topics, most notably how she still considers herself a wrestler and provides fans with an update on her neck.

Paige begins by saying she got chills when seeing Daniel Bryan and Edge interact backstage, as they were also two superstars who were forced to quit the business early before their time, but both were able to make miraculous returns. She adds that she will be getting her neck checked out by doctors in the near future.

I got chills when I saw Bryan and Edge talking to each other backstage. It was so inspiring and makes me feel good. I haven’t had any issues with my neck right now. Sometimes I’ll wake up and it feel weird, but it will go away. I’m going to get my neck checked really soon to see the progress of it. Hopefully, it looks good. I’m not saying any form that they’re going to clear me, it’s literally just a check up, but I am intrigued to know how my neck has progressed.

The former two-time Divas champion and one-time NXT women’s champion says that her neck has been feeling, but is cautious as to officially returning to in-ring action in fear of doing further damage.

It feels good. It scares me as well to come back to wrestling because I really want to and would come back tomorrow, but I’ll have it in the back of my head like ‘what if something happens and I do get paralyzed?’ It does scare me and I know I’m not going to be fully ready mentally to come back, but watch out world, when I am mentally ready to come back, everyone is in trouble.

Paige briefly returned to action back in 2017, but lingering neck issues and a bad bump in a match with Sasha Banks has kept her on the sidelines ever since. She continues to be an ambassador for WWE, and had grown quite a presence on Twitch prior to the company’s third-party ban. You can listen to the full interview here.

