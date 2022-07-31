One of the many guests at today’s Starrcast V event was former WWE superstar Saraya (Paige), who spoke on a number of different topics around the pro-wrestling industry, including whether she thinks Sasha Banks and Naomi will return to WWE now that Triple H is in charge of the company’s creative. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Thinks Sasha Banks and Naomi will return to WWE under Triple H:

She’s a big part of it. Everyone loves Sasha Banks, right? The Four Horsewomen, in general, are such a big part of the women’s revolution. I think she’ll be back. Now with Hunter in charge and taking the reigns, just SummerSlam in general showed how much WWE has changed overnight. I don’t think anyone has 100% been happy with a pay-per-view in a long time, but people were walking about from SummerSlam like, ‘holy shit. This is a turning point.’ Eventually, Sasha and Naomi, hopefully, will come back.

How she would still love to face Banks if she ever returned, as well as Britt Baker:

I feel if I come back, I would love to face Sasha, because it’s a built in storyline, and she’s a fantastic wrestler. I would love to face Britt Baker. I think she’s incredible. I have to be careful and I still have that mind block right now, but eventually, for the right time and person, I’ll definitely have a match for sure.

