WWE superstar Paige was the latest guest on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including how the 28-year old Brit nearly missed out on her NXT women’s championship victory at NXT Arrival because of surgery, revealing that Triple H only cleared her on the day of her match.

The day that I won the NXT Women’s Championship for the first time, I was cleared that day to wrestle. I nearly missed it because I had a dermoid cyst on my ovary that I had to have surgery to remove. Hunter literally cleared me that day and was like, ‘If you can do this, this, and this, the doctor says it’s okay and yes you can wrestle, but we can’t let you wrestle.’ I nearly missed the opportunity, could you imagine if I wasn’t cleared? I was so thankful that the doctor said I was good to go.

Paige went on to defeat Emma (now Tenille Dashwood) by submission to capture the championship, marking her as the first women’s champion in NXT history.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)