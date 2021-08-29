Earlier today former two-time Divas champion Paige tweeted out that she was “not done yet,” a message that has already gotten the WWE Universe stirring with anticipation at a possible in-ring return following her retirement in 2018 due to neck injuries.

During her latest Twitch stream Paige elaborates more on that tweet by saying that she is mentally prepared to make the transition back as a wrestler, but that it will be a long, difficult road ahead, which would include getting cleared by WWE doctors. Hear Paige’s full thoughts in the highlights below.

Says she is mentally ready to make a return to the ring:

I’m not fucking done. I’m not done yet. This is going to be my comeback story. I’m inspired. I’m so inspired by the people coming back to wrestling and the more I think about it, I’m like, ‘Okay, mentally, I’m ready to go.’ I’m going to start working around, getting in the ring a little bit. Maybe. We’ll see. This is not saying I’m making a comeback tomorrow. It’s a long fucking road.

How she will still need to be cleared by doctors:

I still have to get cleared by doctors, I have to get cleared by WWE. It’s such a bg process, but emotionally, I’m ready. The past few months, I didn’t think I was emotionally ready, but no, I’m fucking ready to get back on the horse. Even if it takes me a year. One step at a time, build to it, that’s exactly what I’m doing. There’s a whole journey and it’s going to take some time.

Clarifies her WWE contract comments:

I’m not leaving WWE, not that I know of [laughs]. Did I get fired? I’m still working for WWE. My contract isn’t up yet. I love the WWE.”

