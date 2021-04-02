Paige was a recent guest on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast to discuss a wide range of topics such as her substance issues and sobriety. Here are some of the highlights:

Her sobriety:

“I’ve been drug free for three years and I have not been drinking for over two, which is really cool. Also, I completely cut all meat and dairy out. I’m not one of those crazy vegans that are just like, ‘You have to be vegan, if not, you’re going to go to hell.’ I love animals, but it’s not about that. I’m just so addicted to being healthy now and feeling good and having my skin look good.”

What sparked her to stop using drugs and alcohol:

“Honestly, the drug thing, (stopping drugs), kind of happened when I got the call that I could go back to WWE because that lifted my spirits a lot. I was like, ‘Damn, well, I don’t want to f*ck up anymore.’ Then, seeing this little girl randomly at a grocery store, I looked like do-do. I was really, really skinny and it was a really bad time and stuff. She looked at me like I was a superhero, like I was Wonder Woman or something. Obviously, she doesn’t read social media, so she doesn’t see me in the headlines or whatever. She was so happy to see me and she said, ‘I want to be like you one day.’ It really was an awakening moment. There’s so many girls and boys out there that are looking up to us, and they want to be guided, and for us to be role models. I’m not saying I’m a perfect role model, because I’m not. But, I feel like people look up to me because I’ve messed up so many times and fought back afterwards and now I’m on a good, positive journey, which is wonderful.”

