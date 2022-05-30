Paige VanZant spoke with The Schmo immediately after last night’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view, where the bare-knuckle boxer gave her thoughts on her debut match, and how she is looking forward to returning for a solo contest somewhere down the line. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How she felt about her AEW in-ring debut:

“It feels amazing. You know, everybody keeps asking me when I’m gonna pick a lane. I don’t have to I’m gonna be good at absolutely everything I do. I got my next bare-knuckle boxing match coming up in London on July 16.”

Says she wanted to get paid PPV money to wrestle:

“I knew that this was the only place I wanted to make my AEW debut. It had to be big and it had to be on pay-per-view. I am a pay-per-view person. They’ve got to pay me the pay-per-view dollars to show up.”

Says she’s looking forward to having a singles-match:

“I hope [you see me wrestling again] soon. I came out of this match unscathed and I have zero injuries. I put on a dominant performance. I can’t wait for my solo match.”

