Last night’s AEW Dynamite saw MMA/boxing star Paige VanZant attack the Dark Order’s Tay Conti, a moment that occurred during Sammy Guevara’s TNT title loss to Scorpion Sky in the evening’s main event.

Afterwards VanZant, along with Sky, Ethan Page, and American Top Team’s Dan Lambert, stood over Conti and Guevara to close the show, but not before VanZant signed an AEW contract on top of Conti’s body.

AEW President Tony Khan would make the announcement official on Twitter, as did VanZant, who wrote the following on Twitter: “Wanted to give the world one more reason to hate on me 💋😉 PVZ TAKING OVER!!!!”

