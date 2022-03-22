The latest guest on Throwing Down with Renee Paquette and Miesha State was new AEW signee Paige VanZant, who spoke about her decision to sign with the promotion over WWE. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says WWE had a different plan for how they wanted to use her:

I did know my career would take me to pro wrestling eventually. I wasn’t sure what venue that would be, if it would be WWE or AEW. I’ve been a fan of both, I made it out about a year ago to WWE headquarters. They had a different plan for what they wanted for me.

How AEW allows her to be herself:

With AEW, I’m so excited they were happy to partner with me and let me continue to fight MMA and do bare knuckle boxing. They’re on board to build my career, build me as a wrestler, and let me be myself.

