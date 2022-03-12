MMA/Boxing star and new AEW signee Paige VanZant recently spoke with ESPN about her decision to sign with the pro-wrestling promotion, explaining that she fell in love with the sport after being heavily involved in the American Top Team and Inner Circle storyline. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she started doing appearances in AEW for free and ended up falling in love with the sport:

“The more I got involved, the more I loved it. I just realized I was meant to be a part of the show. I wanted to be one of the wrestlers for them and I knew I would be really good at it.”

Says she is excited to start doing crazy stuff like slamming people through tables:

“My only frustration so far with my whole pro-wrestling journey is I would show up and I said, ‘Hey, I want to jump off the ropes tonight. I want to slam someone through a table tonight — someone is getting slammed through a table.’ They’re like, uh, you should probably train first. My only concern is they don’t let me do the crazy stuff right away. I want to go in there and I want to do all the crazy stuff. I want to fully immerse myself in this world.”