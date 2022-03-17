MMA/Boxing star and new AEW signee Paige VanZant recently joined WFAN’s Carton & Roberts show to discuss a wide range of topics, including at what age she began fighting, and how she plans to continue to compete in MMA even while signed with AEW. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she will continue to compete in MMA and boxing while signed with AEW:

“I’m not done MMA fighting at all. I think people have this idea that you have to stick with one thing, but being a mixed martial artist, and being in this sport, you can evolve and can focus on one aspect at any given time. Definitely not retired from MMA, but at this current moment, I am signed to [professional boxing and professional wrestling].”

Details how she got into professional fighting:

“I did go through some significant bullying as a kid, I wrote a book about it. It’s called, ‘Rise’…My dad was in high school and part of college [where] he wrestled. [He was a] huge fan of MMA and UFC, watched it on T.V. One day I was like, ‘You think it’ll be okay if I tried MMA?’, and my mom was like, ‘I don’t know’, and my dad, of course, was like, ‘Hell yeah, I’m taking you to your first class. We’re doing it together, let’s go.’”

Says she started fighting at 15:

“I started fighting when I was 15…That passion got sparked in me at a young age, and just because I grew up and matured, doesn’t mean I changed who I was…I know I’ll be successful at absolutely anything. You don’t stop your dreams in fear of your looks…I’ve been asked about professional wrestling for a really long time. I kind of always knew it would be a part of my journey and part of my life, I just didn’t know when the opportunity would take off.”