Paige’s surprise return to WWE NXT on Wednesday night apparently wasn’t part of the company’s original plans.

The former WWE Divas Champion appeared as the mystery challenger for NXT Women’s Champion Kelani Jordan on the November 4 episode, marking her first match on the brand since 2014.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Paige revealed that she was actually a last-minute replacement, with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque approaching her about the appearance during WWE’s recent double television taping in Brooklyn.

“I got called last minute. It wasn’t actually supposed to be me. Triple H pulled me aside in Brooklyn at the double taping and said, ‘Do you mind going down to NXT?’ I was like, ‘Oh shit. Yeah, definitely.’”

Paige admitted that the unexpected opportunity left her with little time to prepare for the championship match, which ultimately saw Jordan retain her title.

“It didn’t give me much time to prepare. Maybe if I prepared a little bit more, I would’ve won. It is what it is. I know what to do next time if I get a little bit of time,” she said.

Paige, who became the inaugural NXT Women’s Champion in June 2013, came up short in her return after Jordan countered her Rampaige finishing maneuver into a pinfall to secure the victory.

For those interested, you can check out complete WWE NXT Results 11/4/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.