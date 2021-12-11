AEW superstar Chris Jericho recently filed to trademark the term “Painmaker” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office under “Chris Irvine Inc,” a phrase that relates to the Demo God’s persona originally created in NJPW back in 2017. He debuted the “Painmaker” character in AEW during his bloody showdown with Nick Gage on an episode of Dynamite.

A full detailed description of what is included in the trademark can be found in the summary below.