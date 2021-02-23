WWE Legend Papa Shango has been trending on social media since the Randy Orton segment aired during last night’s RAW on the USA Network.

As noted, RAW featured a segment where Orton was addressing the feud with Alexa Bliss. After a replay of Bliss’ controversial pentagram promo from last week, Orton had trouble breathing and then started throwing up a thick, black liquid. He stumbled around and hurried away to end the segment.

The segment drew comparisons to the Papa Shango character, played by WWE Hall of Famer “The Godfather” Charles Wright. Fans on social media noted how the segment was similar to how Shango caused WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior to ooze a black liquid when they were feuding in the 1990s.

Shango is still trending on Twitter as of Tuesday morning.

For those who missed it, you can click here for Bliss’ response to the segment with Orton. It’s believed that the Orton vs. Bliss feud will lead to the return of “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt for a match with Orton at WrestleMania 37. The Fiend hasn’t been seen since Orton set him on fire at WWE TLC in December, which was acknowledged by Orton during last night’s promo.

Stay tuned for more on Bliss and Orton. You can see the segment below, along with a few related tweets on Shango:

9-year-olds in 1992 who loved Ultimate Warrior vs Papa Shango, this is your fault. https://t.co/KuC5EICPXg — Jim Valley (@JimValley) February 23, 2021

I like the implication here that Papa Shango is merely a fictional character, whereas The Godfather is a real person pic.twitter.com/9XTskUga3R — brett thousand (@BrettThousand) February 23, 2021

Randy Orton got cursed by Papa Shango. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/QdNOQ7vBRC — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) February 23, 2021

Is this Randy Orton-Alexa Bliss/Fiend story ever going to end? It's terrible. It makes Ultimate Warrior vs. Papa Shango look like Masterpiece Theater. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/tfDEgn4lNA — Dennis (@DSpicacci) February 23, 2021

Bray Wyatt coming back as Papa Shango confirmed. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/dyJq2JbGah — Dee Bee (@BeardFace308) February 23, 2021

Alexa Bliss accidently brought Papa Shango back instead of The Fiend. #wweraw pic.twitter.com/fuBSBhUaS8 — Pro Wrestling Splash (@pwsplash) February 23, 2021

When did Papa Shango get involved? https://t.co/0zlYpnUhkq — Just Alyx (@JustAlyxCentral) February 23, 2021

Papa Shango was last seen at the House Hardy Compound in 2018. Bray Wyatt could have run into him there. pic.twitter.com/nmTWZ34NVh — Blade McGillicutty (@Blade_222) February 23, 2021

Alexa stole Papa Shango's gimmick?! This month?! pic.twitter.com/dzqwOge34F — Rich Fann II (@Rich_Fann) February 23, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.